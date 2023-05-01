Gary Neville responds after Leeds players apologise for fan footage











Gary Neville has waded straight into the argument around Leeds United’s players ignoring fans at the team hotel this weekend.

Footage has emerged on social media of the Leeds players leaving for the game with Bournemouth and appearing to actively ignore the waiting fans. The crux of the issue comes in the form of the young child stood waiting and waving, who is simply overlooked by every player.

Since then, a social media backlash has forced Leeds’ players to release a statement of apology. But Neville, taking to his own Twitter account, isn’t buying it and has labelled it as ‘PR guff’.

Clearly not impressed, Neville is making a big point about being personable with the fans. We’ve seen a lot of this sort of reaction all season, where clubs or players react in hindsight to situations.

Players, such as Harry Maguire, have apologised on social media plenty of times throughout the season.

The Leeds players have clearly been pressed into doing something here. And while the footage doesn’t tell the full story, the whole look is a big own goal for a side currently giving their fans nothing.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal players came in for similar criticism last week when footage emerged of them apparently ignoring the mascot.

Neville makes a valid point about doing things differently but the Leeds players were never going to be able to win after everyone had seen the video.

Had they ignored it, they’ve have been called cowards. And now after coming out with a statement, people like Neville are calling it a PR stunt.

Leeds simply need to win games. Yes, the footage this weekend didn’t look good. But it’s worse because they are losing games and not performing.