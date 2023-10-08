Gary Neville really impressed by £23m Arsenal player’s display in first-half vs Manchester City

Gary Neville praised Gabriel Magalhaes for his first-half display as Arsenal played out a goalless 45 minutes against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday.

Neville was speaking on Super Sunday (broadcast on Sky Sports; 8/10; 17:17) as the half-time whistle loomed in an eventful clash between last season’s top two in the Premier League.

Gabriel Magalhaes was hardly at the heart of a lot of the action before the break. The key players were certainly David Raya and Mateo Kovacic, with both potentially lucky to remain on the pitch heading into the second-half – for very different reasons.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Brazilian however, looked calm in possession. And he helped ensure that Erling Haaland had a very quiet first-half. He also made a superb overhead kick clearance when Manchester City looked to be one pass away from getting through on goal.

Gary Neville praises Gabriel Magalhaes

Certainly, Gary Neville made sure to praise the centre-back just as he was fouled by Phil Foden just before the break.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“He’s been good first-half, Gabriel. Stepped in a couple of times, brilliant clearance in his six-yard box as well,” he told Sky Sports.

Arsenal star is definitely proving Mikel Arteta wrong

It is almost remarkable to think now that Gabriel was not a starter in the opening weeks of the new season. Mikel Arteta made the brave call to split up the established partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba.

The decision did not pay off. Thomas Partey did not look comfortable at right-back in those first few games. And thus, it made sense to move Ben White back across.

That appeared to be an example of Mikel Arteta attempting to be too clever. But thankfully, he has brought Gabriel back into the fold. And the £23 million man is looking as good as he ever has done.

Certainly, he made a big difference at a time when Arsenal were crying out for someone to remain calm at the back.