Gary Neville reacts after hearing FA verdict on Constantine Hatzidakis and Andy Robertson











Gary Neville has issued his verdict on the news that linesman Constantine Hatzidakis will be facing no further action following his clash with Andy Robertson during Liverpool’s game with Arsenal.

Hatzidakis became a talking point during the 2-2 draw at Anfield after Andy Robertson went down the Anfield tunnel complaining that he had been elbowed in the face by the official.

Television replays appeared to show Hatzidakis raise his arm towards the face of the left-back. However, it was not entirely clear whether the Liverpool man had initially made any contact first.

Neville reacts to Hatzidakis decision

Robertson appeared to be annoyed with the linesman during the first-half as Arsenal took an early 2-0 lead. And it seems that he wanted to vent his frustrations after the half-time whistle had gone.

Clearly, he was left in shock as he was escorted away by some of his Liverpool teammates. And with that, some may have been expecting the official to be punished in some form.

Of course, there has been a wide range of views over what punishment Hatzidakis should face. But the FA have now confirmed that he will face no further action after reviewing the incident.

Gary Neville has since taken to Twitter to comment on the news. And the Sky Sports pundit suggested that the FA have made the right decision to not take the incident any further.

No further action v Assistant referee for the Andy Robertson incident. Correct call 👍🏻! Move on — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 13, 2023

Without knowing all of the facts of what led to the incident, and how exactly it played out, it is hard to know for certain whether the FA have made the right call.

Certainly, officials generally put up with too much abuse. And if Robertson grabbed him first, then Hatzidakis would have been well within his right to shrug him off. The incident could hardly be described as aggressive.

However, Robertson clearly felt that the official was out of order. And he may not feel the same way as Neville does.