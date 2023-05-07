Gary Neville raves over what £30m Arsenal star did against Newcastle











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was massively impressed with what Martin Odegaard did for Arsenal in the match against Newcastle.

It was a huge match for both sides today at St James’ Park. Newcastle are in third and Arsenal are in second. The Gunners needed to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Newcastle could further secure their top-four spot if they managed to beat the Gunners. But the deadlock was broken thanks to a world-class moment from Odegaard.

The attacking midfielder was given the ball by a team mate and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner from about 25 yards out.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Gary Neville praises Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Neville was a co-commentator for the match alongside Martin Tyler. He has frustrated Arsenal fans this season with some of his opinions, but they won’t be angry at what he said on Sky Sports.

Following the goal from the £30million signing, Neville said: “The best way to silence the crowd. Those Arsenal players needed that. They have had a tough start to this game but Odegaard is class.

“They just leave Arsenal’s most accurate player at the edge of the box. He hits it with great accuracy into that corner. It’s a big moment in this game in this title race.” (Sky Sports, 07/05/2023, 4:45 PM)

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It is no shock to see the Norwegian produce another world class moment again for Arsenal this season. He has scored 15 goals and picked up eight assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

It was a huge moment in the match as Newcastle were on top and the atmosphere was electric. The goal helped quiet the crowd and Arsenal felt a lot more comfortable following it.

