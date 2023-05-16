Gary Neville raves about 'special' Liverpool player











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was in awe of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following his performance in the Premier League against Leicester.

Liverpool have been in great form lately. They’ve won their last seven matches in the division and this has helped them keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

A huge reason for this has been some of their players getting back to their best. One of these has been Alexander-Arnold.

He has been great in both defence and attack. His new role given to him by Jurgen Klopp sees him shift into central midfield during matches.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gary Neville praises Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 24-year-old came from the Liverpool academy and has been a fan favourite over the years. He has also been crucial to the club winning trophies over the years.

Speaking on Sky Sports following the match, Neville was amazed with the performance of the Anfield academy graduate.

He emphasised the need for Alexander-Arnold to play for England.

Neville said: “His ability is special. How England can find a way for him over the next few years.

“He (Klopp) has adapted his team for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Let’s be clear – he wanted to get Alexander-Arnold into a position so that he was more protected.”

Across his Liverpool career, the “genius” has managed 16 goals and 71 assists. To have this many assists as a defender is crazy and shows his world-class ability.

No doubt he is a game changer and has winning experience. It would be a huge shock to see Gareth Southgate not select him after this run of good form.

(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)