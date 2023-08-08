Gary Neville predicts whether Harry Kane is going to leave Tottenham this summer

Gary Neville believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will ultimately decide against joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Neville has been speaking on The Overlap’s latest fan debate and the former Manchester United man delved into Kane’s future.

Of course, Kane’s future at Spurs is up in the air at the moment as Bayern Munich attempt to sign the 30-year-old this summer.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Tottenham rejected Bayern’s latest offer worth around £86 million for Kane.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bayern will return with yet another improved bid after suggestions their latest attempt could be their final offer.

But Gary Neville has admitted he would be ‘stunned’ if Kane completed a switch to Germany this summer.

Neville believes Kane will snub Bayern

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville suggested he can’t see Kane agreeing to leave the Premier League due to the fact he’s currently chasing down Alan Shearer’s goals record.

He said: “I’m hoping they’re [Manchester United] watching what’s happening, they’re seeing that a £86 million deal might get agreed with Bayern Munich and Kane goes ‘I’m not going’.

“I might be wrong here, I’ve no idea and I have no contact with Harry Kane whatsoever. I’ll be stunned if Kane goes to Bayern Munich.

“If he doesn’t want to break that Premier League goalscoring record, I’ll be absolutely stunned if he goes to Bayern. They are a huge club by the way, but I just don’t see that.”

The fact that Bayern have launched three bids to sign Kane so far this summer would suggest that he’s at least open to a move to Munich.

Indeed, it’s exceedingly rare that any club make their move for a player before determining whether they are interested in the switch.

But whether Bayern are able to match Tottenham’s demands for Kane remains to be seen.

Unsurprisingly, Daniel Levy is standing firm on his valuation of the club’s all-time top goalscorer and as things stand, Kane seems increasingly likely to see out the final year of his contract at Tottenham.