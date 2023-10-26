Gary Neville predicts whether Everton will get relegated if they get a points deduction this season

Gary Neville believes Sean Dyche will be unable to keep Everton in the Premier League if they get a points deduction this season.

Neville took to X this morning and was asked if Everton will avoid relegation this season.

The Toffees have been involved in relegation battles over the past couple of years, with Sean Dyche managing to keep them in the league on the final day last time out.

Everton endured a difficult start to the current campaign but have managed to find their feet over the past few weeks.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Dyche’s men currently sit three points above the relegation zone in sixteenth place. But reports have suggested they could face a points deduction in the near future.

Indeed, The Telegraph claimed just yesterday that the Premier League have recommended a 12-point deduction in its case against Everton for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

And Neville believes Dyche will keep Everton in England’s top flight, but only if they aren’t deducted points.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Neville shares Everton relegation prediction

Neville was involved in a Q&A session on social media this morning and was asked if Dyche will keep the Toffees out of trouble.

And the Manchester United legend responded: “Yes but not with a points deduction.”

Everton have put in some encouraging performances of late having picked up wins over Brentford and Bournemouth.

They put in a spirited display at Anfield over the weekend too after being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

But if they were to lose points this season, it would be a huge ask for Dyche to keep them in the Premier League.

The Toffees have narrowly avoided the drop over the past couple of years and 12 points is a huge total to lose.

If the worst happens, Everton could take comfort from the fact that sides like Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United have all struggled to pick up points this season.