Gary Neville claims Heung-Min Son was back to his best for Tottenham v Manchester City











Gary Neville was full of praise for Tottenham against Manchester City today and believes Heung-Min Son was back to his best.

Son has been struggling for consistency at times this season. The South Korean star has been an outstanding player over the years for Spurs since signing for £22m. But for one reason or another this term, Son just hasn’t found his very best form.

However, a much improved few weeks culminated with a fine performance against Tottenham today. And speaking to Sky after the game, Neville believes Son was somewhere close to being at his best today.

“It’s the best I’ve seen Son today. I think he had just looked like he’d lost a bit of something. Graeme Souness mentioned how the injury to his face might have put him off and obviously he’s played a lot of football,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“He’s been at a high level for so long and you can have a dip. But I think today he looked like he’d got a bit of his spark back. The goals at Preston, big goals. Kulusevski, Son and Kane are a very good front three.”

Son has managed just the four Premier League goals this season. However, he got 23 last term to take the golden boot.

TBR’s View: Son can be huge for Tottenham in the run-in

Son hasn’t been at his best this season. That’s not to say he isn’t still a world class player though, and he can be a huge player for Spurs in the run-in.

If Son is playing well, Kane is fit, and Kulusevski is firing, then Spurs are a match for most teams in the league.

Defensively, they’re looking more and more solid. So with that, if Son and Kane can get back to their best, then Tottenham can indeed make the top four.