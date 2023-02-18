'Very good': Gary Neville seriously impressed with one Arsenal player v Aston Villa today











Arsenal beat Aston Villa in a thriller at Villa Park today, running out 4-2 winners in the end with some late drama thrown into the mix.

An own goal from Emi Martinez and then a breakaway goal for Gabi Martinelli ensured Arsenal bounced back from defeat in midweek. It was just what Mikel Arteta needed, after City hammered them at The Emirates.

For Arsenal, there were some fine performances on display throughout today. And once again, one of those fine performances came from Bukayo Saka.

The England winger got the initial equaliser and looked a threat throughout. And taking to Twitter, the onlooking Gary Neville was quick to praise Saka for his performance.

Saka been very good in this game 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 18, 2023

Saka continued to show just why he is one of the most highly rated young players in world football. His rasping drive was brilliant, as was his overall display.

He never gave Villa’s defence a moments peace and looks every bit the world class player we all know he can be.

TBR’s View: Saka is just sensational

This was a game that had it all and Bukayo Saka was the epitome of Arsenal’s season as a whole.

His finish showed a player in high confidence and his game overall seems to be getting better each week. He is a menace to any defence now and has to be considered one of the best in the league.

Arsenal need to get that new contract sorted for Saka and quickly. If they don’t then Europe’s top dogs will be sniffing and there’s no question he’d get in any XI in the world.