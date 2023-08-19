Gary Neville offers brutal Pedro Porro assessment after Tottenham v Man United

Tottenham and Manchester United played out an entertaining game in the 5:30 kick-off live on Sky Sports tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s home debut was a good open affair where both teams could have won it. The first half saw United get a number of good chances while Spurs looked a threat on the break.

However, watching on on Sky co-comms, former United defender Gary Neville was far from impressed with Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, certainly in his own half.

Porro was caught on the ball a number of times with his back to play and after losing it again just before half-time, Neville pointed out why United’s players should be all over him.

“Not having him. I’m definitely not having him. Honestly. Porro thinks he’s Rodri meets Xavi. Honestly all day long if I’m a United player pressing you want that balled played into him and it’s nearly cost them goals today,” Neville said.

“It doesn’t work if you’re not comfortable enough with the ball. Udogie and Porro are doing it well in the attacking third but when it’s in the defensive half they’ve got to get out of there because it’s causing more problems.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Porro was deployed by Postecoglou instead of Emerson Royal and as Neville says, looked good in the attacking phase.

However, he has a long way to go before being able to emulate some of his Spanish midfield teammates.

Porro will be an asset for Tottenham

While Neville was right to pick up on Porro being poor here in what he kept doing, there’s no doubt he’ll prove a shrewd signing eventually.

Porro looks fine when in the final third and he came close to scoring more than once. He can beat a man, has good pace and isn’t frigthened to shoot.

Certainly, over the course of the season, Porro will prove useful for Tottenham.