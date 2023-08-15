Gary Neville now shares what signing Tottenham simply must make next

Gary Neville believes Tottenham Hotspur must sign another defender next or they will ‘really struggle’ this season.

The pundit was speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football as he gave his predictions for the upcoming season.

Tottenham have been overlooked by many pundits over the past few days after the departure of their star man Harry Kane.

You get the feeling this may suit Ange Postecoglou in his debut season in the Premier League, with expectations far lower than they were just a few days ago.

The Aussie boss handed four players their Spurs debuts over the weekend in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven all made their first-ever appearances in the Premier League.

And despite an encouraging display from Tottenham, Gary Neville believes Postecoglou needs to bring in at least one more defender this summer.

Neville on Tottenham’s defence

Speaking on MNF, Neville suggested that Tottenham will concede a lot of goals under Postecoglou this season.

“Spurs need defenders, otherwise they will really struggle,” the former Manchester United man said.

“They need more [than Van de Ven]. I think they will concede left, right and centre.”

Tottenham are reportedly on the lookout for another central defender, despite snapping up Van de Ven for £43 million last week.

The Dutchman performed well on his debut after a slightly shaky start and was unfortunate to turn Yoane Wissa’s effort into his own goal.

The 22-year-old also had two partners on the day after Cristian Romero was replaced by Davinson Sanchez following a head injury inside the opening 15 minutes of the game.

But Neville makes a great point that Spurs are still lacking another quality option at centre-back.

Sanchez performed well on the weekend and also impressed during pre-season. But you get the feeling that Tottenham will need to dip into the market for another defender, especially if the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Sanchez depart.