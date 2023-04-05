Gary Neville now predicts whether Tottenham, Newcastle or Liverpool will finish in the top-four











Gary Neville believes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side will beat both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to a top-four finish this season.

It’s been a contrasting few days for Newcastle and Spurs. Eddie Howe’s men picked up a huge win over Manchester United on Sunday, before Cristian Stellini was held to a 1-1 draw in his first game as acting head coach.

Liverpool were also held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge last night and currently sit seven points behind both Newcastle and Spurs.

Yet, Neville is still backing Klopp’s men to take up that final top-four place, at the expense of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Neville predicts top-four

Speaking on The Overlap’s Live Tour, Neville was asked to predict the Premier League’s top-four this season.

The Manchester United legend is backing his old side to finish in third place, despite the fact they dropped below Newcastle and Tottenham over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, I think it’ll be Liverpool,” Neville said. “I think it’ll be [Manchester] United, it’ll be Arsenal, then it’ll be [Manchester] City.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool do have a game in hand over both Newcastle and Spurs, which could see them cut the gap to just four points.

But the Reds have really struggled to find any consistency over the course of the season, while Newcastle seem to have rediscovered their top form once again.

The Magpies have also got two games in hand over fourth-place Spurs and one over Liverpool too.

Manchester United’s form since the Carabao Cup final win has been concerning to say the least and they have been dragged back into a fight for Champions League qualification.

It looks set to go down to the wire, but you get the feeling that Newcastle have all the momentum after turning a corner, while Spurs look like they’ll continue to struggle under Stellini.

In our view, it’ll be Newcastle and Ten Hag’s men making up the Champions League places this season. Tottenham and Liverpool are more than capable of going on a run, but they have both been far from convincing over the past few weeks.

