Gary Neville now predicts where Tottenham are going to finish in the Premier League this season

Gary Neville has now predicted where he thinks Tottenham Hotspur are going to finish in the Premier League this season.

The Sky Sports pundit has been speaking on The Overlap’s latest fan debate and gave an early prediction for his top eight in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou faces a huge task of clearing out a bloated Spurs squad before the window shuts, but Tottenham have done some impressive business so far.

Indeed, Tottenham have snapped up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips.

Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz look set to follow the quartet through the door, with both announcements imminent.

Spurs are likely to be a bit of a mystery this season as Postecoglou looks to implement a drastically different style of play to what his predecessors put in place.

And Gary Neville believes Spurs will end up finishing eighth, behind the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Neville shares Tottenham prediction

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville was asked to give his early predictions for the upcoming season.

“Just because of the three thing and never winning a fourth I am going to go Arsenal to win the league, City second,” he said. “I think Arsenal can beat them.

“I think Arsenal, City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Villa. Newcastle and Tottenham. I think Newcastle and Tottenham, I think Newcastle Champions League and Tottenham, I’m not quite sure what is going on there.”

It’s hardly a surprise to hear Neville admit he’s unsure on what to expect from Tottenham this season.

While Postecoglou has succeeded everywhere he’s been as a manager, he’s relatively unknown in English football.

Of course, the Aussie boss delivered a historic domestic treble at Celtic last season and has also picked up titles in Japan and Australia.

But providing he is given the right backing before the window shuts, he could well surprise a few at Spurs this season.

Tottenham are likely to start slow as they get to grips with the former Celtic man’s methods. Yet, if they manage to keep hold of their star man Harry Kane, they could make a surprise push for a top-four finish.