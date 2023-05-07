Gary Neville not happy with what £25m Newcastle star did against Arsenal











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was left disappointed with what Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock attempted to do in the first half against Arsenal today.

Arsenal would have been worried heading to Newcastle as the Magpies have been on great form at home. They have easily dismantled big teams.

The game was a tense affair and Arsenal took the lead against the run of play. In the end, the North London side ended up winning 2-0.

The Gunners made sure to slow down the game so they could stop Newcastle’s intensity. It worked as they went 1-0 up early on.

Neville slates Newcastle player Joe Willock

Joe Willock had a great chance to level the scoring in the 27th minute as he had a one-on-one against Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman pulled out a good save, but looking at it again, Willock should have done better.

Neville thought the same as he said: “He has to set that out in to the far corner. Such a disappointing attempt on goal that.” (Sky Sports, 07/05/2023, 4:57 PM)

At the time, many thought it could be costly. In the end, it was. Arsenal would go on to score a second goal, keep the clean sheet and win the match.

Despite this, Newcastle will be over the moon with how their season has gone. They look very likely to make the top four. Champions League football used to be an untouchable dream. Now, Eddie Hearn looks to have turned it into reality.

