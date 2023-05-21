Gary Neville names who's best equipped to win the title next season out of Arsenal and Liverpool











Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that he still doesn’t see Arsenal as Manchester City’s main contenders heading into next season.

The Gunners have pushed City close but in the end, come up short. City will lift the title today after they play Chelsea for the third time in a row.

For Arsenal, it’s been a good season. However, in the end, they come away with nothing and Mikel Arteta will need some big signings in the summer.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Gary Neville working as a TV pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Gary Neville picks Liverpool over Arsenal to challenge Man City

Speaking to Sky Sports today ahead of the Man City v Chelsea game, Neville was asked who he thinks can challenge next season.

And while he had kind words for Arsenal, Neville still believes it will be Liverpool who come closest in 23/24.

“The other teams have got to aspire to them. At this moment in time, and I know Arsenal have ran them close this year, but the only team that I can say at the moment that have gone close over the last 5-6 years is Liverpool,” Neville said.

“Now I know they dropped below their standards this season. But you don’t know if they’re going to get to that standard again because they have proven that before.”

Liverpool to come roaring back

We’ve seen in the last few weeks how good Liverpool can be. Sure, they faltered against Villa yesterday a bit but they have proven they can do it.

The new signings like Gakpo and Nunez will be better next term. Meanwhile, they are expected to sign top midfielders, with Alexis Mac Allister set to be one who joins.

With that in mind, Neville could be right here. Liverpool have been there and bought the t-shirt. Arsenal might struggle to be better than this season and Mikel Arteta faces a huge ask.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images