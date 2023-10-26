Gary Neville makes ‘surprised’ claim about Tottenham on Twitter this morning

Gary Neville has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are the side who have ‘surprised’ him the most in the Premier League this season.

Neville took to X on Thursday morning and was asked which team has shocked him the most so far this campaign.

Spurs are flying high at the top of the table at the moment after moving back above Manchester City and Arsenal with a 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday.

Ange Postecoglou has hit the ground running in North London and is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League, having picked up seven wins from nine games.

Many expected Spurs to struggle during the early stages of the season as they get to grips with life without Harry Kane.

And it seems that Neville is among those who weren’t expecting the Aussie boss to get off to such a promising start with Tottenham.

Neville makes ‘surprised’ claim about Tottenham

Neville took part in a Q&A on social media this morning and was asked which side has surprised him the most in the Premier League.

And the Manchester United legend simply responded: “Tottenham.”

Postecoglou has typically started slowly wherever he’s been before Spurs, so Neville would be forgiven for thinking it may take him some time to get Tottenham purring.

But he’s made an instant impact in North London so far, even after losing the club’s all-time top goalscorer just a day before the season got underway.

While it’s still early days in the season, Tottenham will undoubtedly have high hopes for the remainder of the campaign.

You would expect that Postecoglou’s side will only get better as the season progresses and they become more familiar with the Aussie’s system.

There are concerns over Tottenham’s lack of depth in key positions, particularly in central defence.

But if Spurs can avoid injuries to key players throughout the season, there’s no reason why they can’t achieve big things under Postecoglou.