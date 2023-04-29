Gary Neville makes Kieran Tierney claim after Manchester City hammer Arsenal











Gary Neville has admitted his surprise at Mikel Arteta for not going with Kieran Tierney when Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City in midweek.

The Gunners boss saw his Arsenal side made to look like a lower half team as City ran over them with ease at The Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland put on a masterclass of finishing and attacking play. Arsenal had no answers.

But speaking on The Overlap’s section analysing the game, Neville suggested that Tierney should have been brought on in a change of shape.

“At half time we felt the game was done but I said I wondered then if he would bring Tierney on as a left centre-back, with Gabriel and White, and play a three and play Zinchenko as a left wing back,” Neville said.

“Obviously then he would have had to play Saka as a right wing back. But he could have kept Jesus, Martinelli and Odegaard upfront and had Partey and Xhaka in central midfield. That would have had a three and a two and you would have been more covered and build up a base in the game, where you have still got that 5-4-1 to defend and then if you get a goal back, and crowd no matter how good you are, would have [got nervous].”

TBR’s View: Tierney change wouldn’t have mattered on the night

Neville does allude to this in fairness and he is just making a suggestion. But the introduction of Kieran Tierney wouldn’t have mattered too much.

City were that good that Arsenal could have done anything and still been hammered. It was a masterclass in how to win by Pep’s side and Arsenal were powerless.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta learns, though. The point stands from Neville and the Arsenal boss might have just picked up some crucial information.