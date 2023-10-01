Gary Neville makes ‘great’ Arsenal title prediction after Manchester City loss

Gary Neville has become somewhat famed for his title predictions and comments on Arsenal over the last few years.

Neville correctly predicted the Gunners would crumble last season to Manchester City and in the end, he was proven right in that thought process. This year, though, Neville has said from the outset he feels Arsenal could have a real chance this time.

And after seeing Arsenal win and City lose yesterday, Neville believes that there is now a ‘great’ chance for the Gunners to win it.

Gary Neville makes Arsenal title prediction

Speaking on his podcast after the results had all come in yesterday, Neville commented on Arsenal and believes that right now, they’re in a great position to win it.

“I think that (the loss for Man City) will give a lot of encouragement to Arsenal. Obviously what happened in the week too, against Newcastle. I think today at Wolves, they’re conceding a goal or two and they look human. It will be interesting,” Neville said.

“I still think that Arsenal, if they can keep their players fit, they’ve got a great chance, I really do. A great chance.”

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Consistency and winter will be key

We all know Manchester City will grow into the season and end up putting a run together of around 10 games where they go and win them all.

That is where Arsenal will need to respond and make sure they are right there for when City do put that run together.

The Gunners got themselves into such a strong position last season but then crumbled when the pressure came and never looked like title winners from around March onwards.

That has to change this season and given they’ve signed big personalities like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya, the should be better equipped to manage.