Gary Neville makes big Arsenal claim after seeing Manchester City lose at Tottenham











Gary Neville believes Manchester City will be psychologically worse off than Arsenal after both teams lost this weekend.

Arsenal were overcome by a Sean Dyche inspired Everton side at Goodison Park. James Tarkowski got the goal and in the end, the Gunners couldn’t answer.

However, Man City couldn’t capitalise today either. They lost to Tottenham 1-0 with another inept performance.

And speaking on his Sky podcast after the game, Neville believes Arsenal will have one up on City thanks to this weekend when it comes to their mental state.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“I think so. I think Arsenal played the way they play. They could have scored goals. I think Goodison Park is a bit of a bogey ground for them, Mikel Arteta hasn’t won there in the time he’s been at Arsenal. Sean Dyche, new manager, new lease of life,” Neville said for Sky.

“I thought Arsenal played well in the game. I thought Arsenal played as Arsenal play but lost the game. But today I don’t think City played the way City play and lost the game. Psychologically I think they end this weekend in a worse place than they started.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal will be bouyed by City loss

Mikel Arteta might have been thinking how he would go into the training ground tomorrow and lift spirits. But in the end, Pep’s City have already done his job for him.

City are simply not there at the moment and if Arsenal win that game in hand, then surely they won’t throw it away now.

Arsenal have one hand on the trophy at the moment. Of course, there are big games still to come – including against City – but they surely can’t throw it away.