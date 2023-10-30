Gary Neville makes another claim about Tottenham’s ownership on Twitter today

Gary Neville has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur’s ownership is ‘stable’ after his comments on the North Londoners yesterday.

Neville took to social media today and responded to some criticism over his comments after the Manchester Derby.

The pundit was involved in a heated debate with Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports after watching his former side lose 3-0 to Manchester City.

He claimed that, unlike Erik ten Hag, Ange Postecoglou walked into a ‘stable’ situation at Tottenham over the summer.

It’s fair to say Neville’s comment left a large section of Tottenham fans baffled as Postecoglou inherited a bit of a mess after his move from Celtic.

Indeed, Spurs sold their all-time top goalscorer on the eve of the season off the back of their lowest finish in the Premier League in a decade.

On top of this, there was plenty of unrest amongst Spurs fans as many were pushing for a change of ownership.

And Neville has now responded to a fan on social media who was eager to point all of this out to him.

Neville makes claim about Tottenham’s ownership

Neville took to X on Monday afternoon and responded to a Tottenham fan account.

He wrote: “Ownership is stable!”

Neville didn’t elaborate on his point about Tottenham being ‘stable’ before Postecoglou’s arrival. But it’s fair to say that his initial comments were wide of the mark.

The Aussie boss walked into a bit of a mess over the summer and he has almost single-handedly turned Spurs’ fortunes around.

Spurs have enjoyed stable ownership in terms of the length of time ENIC have owned the club. But it’s been far from plain-sailing over the past few years as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has come under heavy scrutiny.

They seem to be on the right track once again and while Levy must take some praise for hiring Postecoglou, their situation only seems more ‘stable’ due to the impact the Aussie has made in North London.