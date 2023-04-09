Gary Neville left baffled by what Jurgen Klopp did with 24-year-old Liverpool player today











Gary Neville was left baffled by what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did with Trent Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal today.

Liverpool got off to a nightmare start at Anfield today as Arsenal raced into a two goal lead inside 30 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the eighth minute, before Gabriel Jesus found himself with plenty of space in the box to head home Arsenal’s second.

It’s fair to say that Alexander-Arnold was up against it as he faced a player in brilliant form in Martinelli.

But his job wasn’t made any easier by a slight tactical tweak from Klopp that saw him drifting into midfield during the first-half.

And Gary Neville said he simply couldn’t understand the decision from the German boss.

Neville baffled by Trent’s positioning

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game, Neville was left baffled after seeing Trent drift into midfield while Liverpool had the ball.

“I just don’t get it,” he said. “Surely it’s quicker to actually teach him to defend as a right-back than it is to make him a central midfield player.”

It was certainly an interesting move from Klopp, but it was one that didn’t work out too well in the first-half at least.

Trent moving into a central position while Liverpool had the ball left them vulnerable down the right-hand side when Arsenal won the ball back.

The Reds got themselves back into the game just before half-time as Mohamed Salah finished off an excellent move.

Jurgen Klopp’s men started the second-half as they finished the first too and won a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Diogo Jota was taken down in the box by Rob Holding and despite strong appeals from Arsenal, the VAR stuck with the on-field decision.

After missing his last spot-kick against Bournemouth a few weeks back, Salah once again couldn’t hit the target in what was a huge let-off for the Gunners.

Trent bounced back well in the second-half though and provided a brilliant assist to level the game up at 2-2.

The 24-year-old nutmegged Oleksandr Zinchenko and delivered an excellent cross for Roberto Firmino, who headed home.

