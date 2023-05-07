Gary Neville left amazed by two Arsenal players vs Newcastle today











Gary Neville heaped praise on Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Jorginho for their first-half displays against Newcastle today.

Arsenal were under huge pressure during the opening stages of today’s game as Newcastle hit the woodwork early.

The Magpies also thought they had been awarded a penalty after Jakub Kiwior appeared to handle the ball. But replays showed that the ball struck his thigh first.

Nevertheless, the Gunners bounced back from a difficult start and began to control the game. And this was largely down to Martin Odegaard and Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Both players remained calm on the ball and offered Arsenal more control. And Neville was certainly impressed with the Gunners duo while co-commentating on Sky Sports.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville praises Jorginho and Odegaard

Neville singled out both Odegaard and Jorginho for praise as the duo played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal settle into the game.

“Odegaard and Jorginho have been fantastic this last half an hour,” Neville said. “They were in trouble in the first 10 minutes this Arsenal team.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was a surprise to see Thomas Partey left out of the starting line-up again, but the Ghanaian hasn’t been at his best recently.

Jorginho put in a brilliant display against Chelsea last time out and he didn’t disappoint in what was arguably Arsenal’s biggest game of the season today.

Of course, Jorginho linked up with Odegaard for Arsenal’s opener too, which put them on their way to a vital win.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with today’s display, especially as his side showed they are capable of grinding out a result.

Newcastle had their chances, but Aaron Ramsdale came up big when required and the Gunners defended resiliently.

