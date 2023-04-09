Gary Neville left amazed by 'absolutely brilliant' Arsenal player











Gary Neville was amazed by the work of Bukayo Saka as Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock for Arsenal in their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners would have dreamed of making a fast start at Anfield. Of course, the stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Premier League leaders in recent years.

And they got the fast start. Martinelli poked the ball past Alisson to give Mikel Arteta’s men the lead. It was a superb piece of composure from the Brazilian. But Gary Neville almost seemed to be more impressed by Bukayo Saka and his role in the goal – in comments to Sky Sports (broadcast on 9/4; 16:39).

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Saka produced a brilliant run to lose Andy Robertson on Liverpool’s left flank. He received the ball from Ben White before driving towards the final third.

Neville lauds Saka after Arsenal opener

The ball ultimately found its way to Martin Odegaard and onto Martinelli. And Neville clearly felt that Saka’s movement was absolutely pivotal in carving out the opportunity for the visitors.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“What a start from Arsenal. This is brilliant from Saka,” he told Sky Sports. “He does Robertson and all of a sudden, just drives into that space and then you’ve just got the runners. Van Dijk deflects it into a path. Martinelli’s switched with Gabriel Jesus. But that first little move from Bukayo Saka is absolutely brilliant. I’d hate that as a full-back.”

It was brilliant from Saka. But the way the whole forward line play around each other is so impressive. Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus swap positions so seamlessly. So it was no surprise that it was Martinelli running through the middle to make the most of the opportunity.

It was somewhat fitting that the goal came at the home of perhaps the most recent world-class front three in Premier League history. Obviously, Liverpool are now in a period of transition after the success of Mo Salah playing with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The combination of Saka, Martinelli and Jesus are putting Arsenal in an amazing position in the title race.

And they certainly got Arsenal off to a flyer on Sunday.