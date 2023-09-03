Gary Neville left amazed by £30m Arsenal player vs Manchester United today

Gary Neville singled out Martin Odegaard for praise as Arsenal faced off against Manchester United today.

Neville was co-commentating on today’s clash on Sky Sports and claimed Arsenal looked ‘really dangerous’ every time Odegaard had the ball around United’s penalty area.

Arsenal dominated the first half but struggled to carve out opportunities before Marcus Rashford’s opener.

United hit Arsenal completely against the run of play after Kai Havertz gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

Rashford produced a brilliant finish to beat Aaron Ramsdale, but the Gunners hit back just 35 seconds later.

Indeed, Martin Odegaard finished off a brilliant Arsenal move and got Mikel Arteta’s men back on levels terms almost instantly.

And Gary Neville was impressed with the £30 million playmaker’s display in the opening 45 minutes.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Neville on Odegaard

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville claimed the Arsenal crowd were growing excited whenever Odgeaard got on the ball today.

“I always think when Arsenal get the ball into Odgeaard in and around the box, they look really dangerous,” the former United man said.

“The crowd anticipate something is going to happen.”

Odegaard was central to everything for Arsenal today and picked up a deserved goal in the first half.

The Norwegian has added goals to his game over the past year and he’s carried his brilliant form into this season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It was an eventful second half at the Emirates Stadium today as the VAR was forced to make a couple of big calls.

Kai Havertz thought he had won Arsenal a penalty just after the hour mark after Aaron Wan-Bissaka appeared to take the midfielder out.

But the on-field decision was overruled after it became clear there was minimal contact involved.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for United just before stoppage time after a brilliant move from Erik ten Hag’s side. But his effort was ruled out by the VAR due to an offside in the build-up.

Yet, Declan Rice popped up with a last-minute winner after United failed to clear their lines from a corner. Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win with a late goal as United searched for an equaliser.

It certainly wasn’t the most convincing display from Arsenal today, but Arteta’s men have found a way to win once again while not being at their best.