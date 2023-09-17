Gary Neville left amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player’s tackling at Goodison Park today

Gary Neville singled out Declan Rice for praise as Arsenal faced Everton at Goodison Park today.

Neville was co-commentating on today’s game on Sky Sports and was impressed with Rice’s ability to win the ball back for Arsenal.

The Gunners enjoyed a promising start to the clash in Merseyside as they completely dominated the early exchanges.

Indeed, Gabriel Martinelli thought he had given Arsenal the lead inside the opening 20 minutes. But Eddie Nketiah was judged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal.

Arsenal continued to dominate the game and eventually found a deserved goal through Leandro Trossard in the second half.

The Belgian produced an exceptional finish after a well-worked Arsenal move from a set piece. But Rice’s work off the ball impressed Gary Neville during the first half.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neville on Rice

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville highlighted Rice’s ability to win the ball back quickly for Arsenal.

“Rice’s ability to get back quickly when Arsenal lose the ball is a real feature,” the Manchester United legend said.

“The power in his legs just to drive back and get his toe in, really good.”

Rice put in yet another commanding display today and has enjoyed a promising start to life in North London.

The 24-year-old netted the winning goal against Manchester United last time out and has started in every game under Arteta.

The Englishman has added bite to the Arsenal midfield and that has helped them in some difficult moments during the early stages of the season.