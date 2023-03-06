Gary Neville makes fresh Arsenal title prediction after Liverpool v Manchester United











Gary Neville is maintaining his stance when it comes to Arsenal and their hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Neville has maintained all season that Manchester City will hunt them down and catch them. But as yet, City haven’t been able to do it and Arsenal remain clear at the summit.

This weekend saw the Gunners come from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Bournemouth. City, meanwhile, saw off Newcastle with ease.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And Neville, speaking on his Sky Podcast yesterday, is sticking to his guns when it comes to Arsenal and City.

“I made my prediction at the start of the season and I’m not going to change my opinion of Manchester City. What you’ve got to do is build up a trust and earn the right for people to say you’re a winner. Arsenal haven’t proven to me that they can handle the last ten games of a run-in. And when they do, I’ll take my hat off to them,” Neville said.

“I still feel Man City have got experience and can hunt them down. I’ve been hunted down and lost, it’s tough. I know how it feels if your legs go, it can just turn. I’m not going to change my opinion, I know it upsets Arsenal fans. But we need Arsenal to win it. We need them to win it for the league.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal are still proving people wrong but Neville is right

Gary Neville is more than experienced enough in winning titles to have this opinion he keeps going on with.

Arsenal do need to hold Man City off. And Neville is right in that things can change in an instant. If City beat Arsenal, it’s then only one result swing and the whole picture changes.

Arsenal can win the title, and they have been brilliant. But City are not going away, and the longer it goes on, the more that pressure will build.