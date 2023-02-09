Gary Neville has now completely changed his mind about Arsenal











Gary Neville has suggested he is starting to change his mind and believe that Arsenal can win the Premier League this season.

All campaign, Neville has said that he expects Manchester City to win the title, and he reiterated that belief after last month’s north London derby.

Neville said on the Overlap that he is starting to think that Arsenal may be champions, because Pep Guardiola is tinkering with his City team.

City and Arsenal both lost 1-0 at the weekend, to Tottenham and Everton respectively, but the Gunners look the more confident and united camp.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville admits Arsenal could win the league

He said: “We were at the City game on Sunday and when City’s team came through at 3.15, we get it, I thought for the first time that Arsenal could win the league.

“(Pep)’s messing around, tinkering far too much. I don’t know why de Bruyne, Gundogan and Dias aren’t playing. From the point of view of my prediction that City would catch Arsenal, I was less sure on Sunday than I’ve ever been.

“I was certain two weeks ago and on Saturday afternoon. If (Pep) carries on doing what he’s doing, it was a pretty good weekend for Arsenal.

“They’ve come out psychologically in a better place. This stuff we’re seeing is what makes me think my prediction could be wrong. It’s not what Arsenal are doing, it’s what City are not doing.”

Gary Neville said last month that Arsenal would not win the title

Neville’s view that Arsenal will not win the league has brought him some grief from their fans, but it seems he may be coming around to the idea that they can.

The Gunners had 50 points at the halfway stage of the season, which is a staggering pace for anyone to match, let alone a faltering City side.

We are used to City being all-conquering and almost like a machine, but they have let Joao Cancelo go to Bayern Munich on loan and some selection decisions do not quite make sense right now.

Next week’s game between the sides will be absolutely huge, and if Arsenal win there, the title really will be theirs to lose.