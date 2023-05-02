Gary Neville describes Chelsea display against Arsenal with one word











Pundit Gary Neville could not believe what he was watching as Chelsea played Arsenal and was able to describe Chelsea’s performance in one word.

The Blues were awful in the first half and conceded three goals in 35 minutes en route to a 3-1 defeat.

It was ideal for the Gunners who hadn’t won in four games before this fixture.

It was an easy win for Arsenal and meant that they were top of the Premier League again. Their only issue is that second placed Manchester City have two games in hand.

Chelsea are doing awful under interim manager Frank Lampard. They haven’t won in nine matches in all competitions.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gary Neville slates Chelsea performance against Arsenal

The Blues will likely finish in the bottom half and this season will go down as a failure. Lampard will not be doing his reputation any justice with this short stint at the club.

Pundit Gary Neville went to Twitter to talk about his opinion on the game and he was shocked. He tweeted: “Chelsea are a disgrace out there.”

The Gunners found the match easy and for a game that has huge history and rivalry behind it, it was not good enough. The club will no doubt be waiting for this season to be over so they can try and start fresh next season.

With an abundance of money spent on signings, it has been nothing short of an embarrassment. It will be really interesting to see how they plan their summer and which manager they sign.

(Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)