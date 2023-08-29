Gary Neville delivers Leeds verdict after Salford win on penalties in League Cup

Leeds United have been knocked out of the League Cup at the hands of Salford City.

The Whites had to come from behind at the Peninsula Stadium to take the tie to penalties.

Pascal Struijk, the Leeds captain on the night, poked home the equaliser in the 76th minute.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Daniel Farke’s charges had fallen behind on 34 minutes when Matt Smith powered home a header.

It finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, prompting the tie to go straight to spot kicks.

Both Leeds and Salford played out an epic penalty shootout which ended 9-8 to the hosts.

Jamie Shackleton, the ninth Leeds taker, struck the crossbar with his effort from 12 yards.

Ossama Ashley was the match-winner, scoring at the second attempt.

His initial effort was saved by Karl Darlow, but the keeper was adjudged to have come off his line.

After the match, Sky Sports pundit and Ammies co-owner Gary Neville celebrated the victory.

He was proud to see Salford beat Leeds, a “huge club in this country”.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“Absolutely incredible,” Neville said on Sky Sports, as transcribed by BBC Sport.

“I would have never imaged this game to go so far never mind to go to penalties and to win.

“Leeds are a huge club in this country.

“Alex Cairns [Salford goalkeeper] the hero, such a big night for all these Salford City fans.”

Leeds had a multitude of chances to race ahead. As per Whoscored, they had 33 efforts.

However, when it comes to penalty shootouts, it’s always a lottery.

Leeds’ penalties were brilliant for the most part, but then again, so were Salford’s.