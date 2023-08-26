Gary Neville compares Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson to struggling Liverpool player

Gary Neville was impressed with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson last night but felt there was work he can do to improve.

Jackson got his first goal in front of the Chelsea supporters as he tapped home Raheem Sterling’s cross to make it 3-0 against Luton last night.

The Senegal striker looks very much like a good signing and his work-rate last night endeared him to the Chelsea faithful.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, speaking on Sky Sports about Jackson after the game, Neville questioned whether there were comparisons to be made with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez so far.

“Is there a similarity with how, sort of, Nunez was at Liverpool last season. A lot of running, a handful, runs into the channel, mithering people, but then just a little bit scruffy in the final part of their game?,” Neville questioned.

Nunez actually ended last season with nine Premier League goals but given the price Liverpool paid, some expected a lot more.

Chelsea fans, then, will hope Jackson finds the net a bit more than the £140k-a-week Nunez and in terms of value for money, proves the better signing.

Jackson and Nunez comparison is valid from Neville

It is an interesting comment this from Gary Neville. When you watch Jackson and Nunez, there are similarities in their games right now.

Both are quick, both work hard for their team, but both seem to snatch at chances a bit as well.

In time, though Nicolas Jackson should prove a quality player for Chelsea. He’s showing great signs and if they can get the figures and players around him, he could really thrive.