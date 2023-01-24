Gary Neville claims Tottenham have backed Antonio Conte in the transfer market











Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that he thinks the idea that Tottenham Hotspur haven’t backed Antonio Conte in the transfer market is a ‘myth’.

Spurs got back to winning ways against Fulham last night as Harry Kane’s goal just before half-time proved to be the difference between the sides.

It certainly wasn’t a vintage performance from Tottenham but Antonio Conte will be delighted that his side managed to keep a clean sheet after conceding 21 goals in the 10 games beforehand.

The Italian’s future in north London looks uncertain at this moment in time with his current deal set to run until the end of the season.

Conte has made it clear in recent interviews that he would like the club to sign more established players as he aims to propel Tottenham towards the top of the table.

Spurs fans have certainly voiced their opinions regarding Daniel Levy and ENIC in recent weeks. But Neville feels the club have backed Conte sufficiently in the transfer market.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville says Tottenham have backed Conte

Speaking on Monday Night Football after Tottenham beat Fulham, Neville said Conte should sign a new deal with Spurs.

“I think it needs to be. There’s a feeling that he’s not happy with the club and rumours he won’t sign a new contract but I look at that and think Tottenham are very lucky to have Antonio Conte,” he said.

“But from Conte’s point of view, what club is he going to get currently that’s better than Tottenham Hotspur? They’re in the Champions League. They have the most unbelievable stadium in Europe.

“He’s signed Bissouma, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Romero – it’s £190 million worth of signings in two windows! The idea that Spurs haven’t supported him is wrong and a myth. Both of them should shake hands tomorrow and sign a two or three year deal and get things right.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham’s business over the summer looked to be fairly decent at the time, but the likes of Bissouma, Lenglet and Richarlison are yet to make a big impact for the club.

It’s unclear whether Conte actually wanted the players he brought in, but he did make it clear that Djed Spence was a ‘club signing’.

Spurs did push the boat out over the summer but they also failed to address some key areas of the pitch, including the right wing-back spot and central defence.

It’s costing Conte’s men so far this season as their defensive record has been way below-par. And with just a week left in the January window, Tottenham will need to start pressing ahead with their attempts to address their issues in the squad as they haven’t made a single signing so far.

Show all