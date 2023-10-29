Gary Neville blown away by ‘phenomenal’ Ederson moment against Manchester United

Manchester City were comfortably in the lead at half-time today at Old Trafford as Erling Haaland scored from the spot against Man United.

City took the lead from the spot as a touch and go penalty decision gave Haaland the chance to slam home, which he duly obliged with.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for City in that opening 45 minutes. Indeed, they could have easily gone in level if it wasn’t for a superb save from Ederson, following a rasping Scott McTominay effort.

And watching on for Sky Sports, Gary Neville was in awe of the entire moment.

Gary Neville praises Ederson after huge save in Manchester City v Man United

Watching the game on comms for Sky, Neville, as usual, was an interested party in the fixture.

And he was left amazed not only by Ederson’s save, but the power from the shot as well from McTominay that forced such a save.

“What a save that is from Ederson. The power on the shot was phenomenal,” Neville said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ederson has proven to be one of the best buys City have ever made. At £35m, few players have joined City for such a modest fee and had such an impact.

Ederson one of the world’s best

The amazing thing about Ederson is that in most games he has little to do. That means when he is called upon, his concentration levels have to be second to none and he proved he is the man today.

This save was superb and just like his Brazilian counterpart at Liverpool, Alisson Becker, Ederson continues to show that the South American side have two of the world’s best.

City will do well to replace Ederson at some point down the line. Goalkeepers like him are hard to find.

Of course, he’s plenty left in the tank at just 30. But as always with City, they’ll have eyes on the future and it will be interesting to see who eventually replaces him.