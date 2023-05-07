Gary Neville amazed by what £30m Arsenal star did against Newcastle











Pundit Gary Neville was amazed at what Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Many expected Newcastle to impress and pull off another big victory at St James’ Park. This was not what happened as they found it very tough to break Arsenal down.

With Arsenal battling for the title and Newcastle battling for the top four, both sides had a lot at stake. Arsenal took the 1-0 lead and some may say they gave the Magpies a taste of their own medicine. This is because they made sure the game was played at a slow pace with lots of breaks.

Ramsdale, who Arsenal signed in a deal worth up to £30million, managed to have a smashing game and will be very happy with how he played.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gary Neville praises Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

The Englishman was a signing that shocked many. Fans thought Arsenal paid far too much for him. Despite this, it paid off massively and he is now a key player.

Early in the second half, Newcastle had a couple of golden chances. One hit the post, and the other, a header from defender Fabian Schar, was saved amazingly by Ramsdale. He was about four yards out with a free header but Ramsdale reacted amazingly.

Gary Neville was one who thought the save was great. He said: “Wow, they are going over to him and they are congratulating him and they all should.

“It’s a free header, four yards out. You think it could be past him because of how close he is, but the reaction is brilliant. That man has kept his team in front.” (Sky Sports, 07/05/2023, 5:40 PM)

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In the end, the save was a pivotal moment. Arsenal then went on to score a second goal in the match. Without Ramsdale’s save, the Gunners would not have made it 2-0.

It was a very decisive moment and the win now means that Arsenal are only one point away from Manchester City. The only issue is that the club need City to slip up if they want to win the title.

