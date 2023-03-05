Gary Neville amazed by Mo Salah after Liverpool beat Manchester United











Gary Neville has told Sky Sports (broadcast on 5/3; 18:01) that Mo Salah has been on another level after his stunning performance for Liverpool in their demolition of Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds were absolutely sensational against Erik ten Hag’s men. They went into half-time 1-0 up thanks to Cody Gakpo’s amazing strike. But the floodgates opened after the interval.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool were simply irresistible. Gakpo would score another. Darwin Nunez would bag a brace. And Salah would almost break the net with a strike of his own. He would put something of an exclamation point on the win with a sixth late on. But there was still time for more.

Neville praises Salah in Liverpool win

Of course, some of the talk heading into the game centred around the upcoming departure of Roberto Firmino. It is a significant moment given everything the front three of Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane gave to the club.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

But the one who remains a stalwart of the side absolutely stole the show on a day where so many took their turn on centre stage.

Salah was absolutely outrageous. It was the most emphatic reminder of how good the Egyptian can be, as he became Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Certainly, Neville believes that Salah proved a massive point with his display in the victory.

“He’s the best player on the pitch, Salah, in terms of quality. I think Gakpo may probably win man of the match from the start of this game, he just looks a different level,” he told Sky Sports.

It was a warning sign to Liverpool’s rivals higher up the table. This year has not exactly gone to plan. But the Reds are finding form now. And they will be unbeatable if their display on Sunday is a sign of what is to come.

Certainly, that front three’s potential is absolutely frightening. All three have come in for criticism this season. Some of it has been fair. Some of it not so.

But everything clicked against Manchester United. That performance was absolutely stunning. And it was a display which will be remembered for a very, very long time to come.