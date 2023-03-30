Gary Neville again takes aim at Arsenal fans on Twitter today











Gary Neville has taken aim at Arsenal fans on Twitter once again today, after being reminded of some comments he made about Mikel Arteta a year ago.

It’s fair to say that Neville has repeatedly clashed with Arsenal fans recently, mainly due to his opinions on the title race.

The Manchester United legend has consistently backed Manchester City to get over the line and pip Arteta’s men to the title.

But Neville was reminded of some comments he made about Arteta on Twitter today and he took the opportunity to send a dig at the Gunners fanbase.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Neville takes aim at Arsenal fans on Twitter

An Arsenal fan page posted a clip of Neville speaking on The Overlap a year ago today.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested that if Arsenal did finish in the top-four last season, then Arteta may have taken them as far as he possibly could.

And Neville responded to the tweet by claiming that the Gunners faithful were calling for Arteta’s dismissal just a year ago.

He wrote: “One year ago you lot were asking for him to be sacked !!!!”

Neville seems to clash with Arsenal fans quite regularly due to his opinions on Mikel Arteta and his side.

Of course, he did make a good point that sections of the Arsenal faithful have previously lost faith with Arteta during some difficult moments.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Yet, the Gunners have stuck by the Spaniard and they are certainly reaping the rewards right now.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Neville is forced to eat his words once again come the end of the season.

It’s Arsenal’s title to lose at the moment and with an eight point lead over Manchester City, it’s hard to see them throwing it away given how well they have been performing.

