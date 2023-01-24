Gary Neville admits he'd struggle against two Arsenal players











Gary Neville has claimed that he would’ve struggled to defend against Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli if he was playing in this Manchester United side.

The Gunners picked up all three points against Erik ten Hag’s man on Sunday. A 90th-minute strike from Eddie Nketiah proved to be the winner in what was a sensational clash to watch.

Martinelli had a mixed game, but Saka was on another level. Neville believes United’s full-backs didn’t get any help from midfield to stop the two Arsenal wide men.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Gary Neville admits he’d struggle against Arsenal duo Saka and Martinelli

Arsenal showed immense character to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

One of the most impressive parts of their performance was how unfazed they were during difficult moments. They did not panic once in the game – even when they went a goal down.

Arsenal kept calm and did what they were doing all game, and that helped them pick up all three points in the end.

Bukayo Saka was undoubtedly the star of the show. He scored an absolute stunner and was a nightmare for Luke Shaw to defend against. Gabriel Martinelli didn’t have his greatest game, but his pace and dribbling are always a threat.

What made it easy for Arsenal’s wide players on Sunday was the fact that Manchester United’s midfielders did not double up with their full-backs to stop them. That really hurt the visitors, and Neville feels good defenders from his era like himself would’ve also struggled against Saka and Martinelli.

He said on Sky Sports yesterday: “I thought Manchester United’s midfield got overrun. But what it did was it caused massive, massive problems for United’s full-backs.

“They could’ve done better in situations, but I think me or any full-back who was very good defensively in my era would’ve struggled enormously against Saka and Martinelli.”

🗣 "I think me or any full-back who was good defensively in my era would've struggled enormously against Saka and Martinelli."@GNev2 praises the work from Arsenal's forward players against Manchester United pic.twitter.com/w9IsxIQ0uX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 23, 2023

TBR View:

Saka and Martinelli tend to stay wide when they don’t have the ball. That combined with over and under-lapping runs from their teammates make them very difficult to stop.

Shaw has come under immense criticism for his performance against Saka. Some of it is understandable, but the Englishman didn’t get enough help from someone like Scott McTominay to stop the Arsenal man.

Saka was incredible and scored a sensational goal. He could’ve had another one too, and was a constant threat to the Red Devils from start to finish,

As for Neville’s comments, seeing him face Saka or Martinelli would’ve been really fun.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

