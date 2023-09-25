Gary Neville admits Arsenal have a player who’s even more dangerous than Bukayo Saka

Gary Neville has admitted that he thinks Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is the club’s most dangerous player.

Speaking on Sky Sports (24/9 12:37pm), the former Manchester United defender was talking ahead of the North London derby.

It turned out to be an intriguing match with the spoils shared between Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou’s style.

The two teams took turns controlling proceedings, although Arsenal might be disappointed they went ahead twice but couldn’t hold onto the lead.

Tottenham were at full strength and grew into the game, with Son Heung-min and James Maddison combining for both goals.

Arteta was forced into a few changes and although they performed well, Arsenal didn’t look at their best.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Neville commented before the match that he thinks Martin Odegaard is the Gunners’ most dangerous player.

However, the Norwegian struggled to have any real impact on the match and only completed five passes in the first half.

Bukayo Saka was the attacking star of the day for Arsenal and although he didn’t combine as much with Odegaard yesterday, the pair have tormented so many defences over the past two seasons.

Neville says Odegaard is Arsenal’s most dangerous player

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Neville said: “[Martin] Odegaard I said last week, he’s getting to that special level where I think that he’s starting to talk about [David] Silva and [Kevin] De Bruyne as the most beautiful football players I’ve watched, so silky and smooth.

“Odegaard’s getting to that type of level where he’s just brilliant to watch, he’s an outstanding player.

“I was surprised like everybody else maybe that he was named captain of Arsenal 18 months ago whenever it was.

“I was thinking, he doesn’t look like a captain but what he does do out of the pitch is he takes the ball, he’s courageous, he takes the ball in difficult situations.

“I always think he’s Arsenal’s most dangerous player, get the ball as much as you possibly can to him and you’ll have a problem if you’re the opposition.

“Well done to Arsenal, well done to Mikel Arteta as some of his decisions over the last couple of years, I’ve doubted myself but they’ve been really good ones.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka might have something to say about Neville claiming Odegaard is Arsenal’s most dangerous player.

However, the way the Norwegian can manipulate the ball, absorb pressure and create chances for his teammates is world-class.

Paul Merson claimed before the match that Odegaard was better than James Maddison, but on the day the England international got one over the Arsenal captain.

He’ll be hoping to bounce back to his best when Arsenal face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.