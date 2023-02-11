Gary Lineker's brutally honest verdict on Tottenham after loss at Leicester











Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City icon Gary Lineker has shared his verdict on Saturday’s Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Prior to kickoff, Champions League-chasing Spurs would’ve been the favourites on paper against the relegation-battling Foxes.

However, Leicester made a mockery of the two clubs’ respective league positions with a 4-1 hammering of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Things looked positive enough for the North Londoners early on as they took the lead on 14 minutes.

Rodrigo Bentancur fired home a loose ball from a corner at close range to put Tottenham ahead.

However, Leicester needed just two minutes midway through the first half to turn the game around.

Nampalys Mendy netted in the 23rd minute, firing a first-time rocket into the top corner from the edge of the box.

James Maddison then put the Foxes ahead on 25 minutes, finishing from Kelechi Iheanacho’s square ball.

Then, Tottenham suffered a critical blow deep in first-half injury time as Iheanacho scored a third.

The Nigeria international slotted into the bottom corner after Eric Dier had stood off him.

Leicester added the cherry on top in the 81st minute, Harvey Barnes making it four against the hapless Lilywhites.

The Foxes man had an earlier goal chalked off for offside, so it could’ve been even worse in terms of scoreline.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

‘Very worrying performance’

At full-time, Lineker was full of praise for the Foxes, but delivered a brutally honest verdict on Tottenham.

Brilliant and resounding win for @lcfc, with some excellent football. It was, though, a very worrying performance from another of my former clubs. @SpursOfficial were awful. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 11, 2023

To make things worse for Tottenham, Bentancur was forced off midway through the second half.

The Uruguayan went down holding his knee, and Spurs now face an anxious wait on news about his condition.

Tottenham remain fifth in the table, one point adrift of the top four, while Leicester are 13th, six points above the bottom three.

Spurs are next in action on Tuesday. Conte’s charges head to Italy to take on AC Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg.