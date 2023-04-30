Gary Lineker trolls Tottenham players after embarrasing first half at Liverpool











Tottenham have endured another nightmare opening 45 minutes, this time at Liverpool as they once again face a fight to come back and claim a point.

Liverpool raced into a three goal lead as Tottenham’s defenders once again capitulated. The likes of Romero and Dier have once again had nightmare performances and Liverpool simply feasted.

Of course, Spurs have fought back into the game a bit with a goal from Harry Kane giving them hope ahead of the second half.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

But in the main, it’s been poor. And over on Twitter, even Tottenham legend Gary Lineker couldn’t resist having a dig at his former club.

After Tottenham’s players refunded the travelling fans after the Newcastle debacle, Lineker suggested that Spurs players set up a standing order to make sure fans get their money back regularly.

Tottenham’s fans did seem to respond to the late rally in the second half. But Spurs will need much more of that to come away from Anfield with anything as it stands.

TBR’s View: Tottenham starting woeful is a real issue

Tottenham have done it again here. Within 15 minutes the game is basically done and dusted and once again Ryan Mason needs to act at half-time.

What is going on, is anyone’s guess. Spurs are simply starting games terribly and it was a bad habit under Conte as well.

Things seem to be getting worse and unless Harry Kane produces something, then nothing happens. Liverpool are capable of scoring even more goals as well, which is a worry for Tottenham.