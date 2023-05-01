Gary Lineker sums up Tottenham's loss to Liverpool using just five words











Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League last night, this time a 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Spurs have a lot to be positive about since Ryan Mason took charge of the club last week, but the bottom line is they’ve played two games and have dropped points in both of them.

Gary Lineker watched last night’s game and he summed Tottenham up perfectly in the end.

Gary Lineker sums up Tottenham after their loss to Liverpool last night

Tottenham, like they have done in most games this season, started terribly.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the third minute before Luis Diaz doubled that just two minutes later. Mo Salah scored the third as the clock struck 15, and the game looked over at that point.

Spurs, however, mounted a remarkable comeback. Harry Kane scored six minutes before half-time to give them some hope at the break. Son Heung-min then pulled another one back with just 13 minutes of normal time left.

Tottenham kept pushing and Richarlison levelled the game in the 93rd minute. This one wasn’t chalked off by VAR and he celebrated like it was the best day of his life.

However, just a minute later, Lucas Moura‘s terrible back pass allowed Diogo Jota to win the game for Liverpool. All of Spurs’ hard work meant nothing, and the Reds picked up all three points.

Lineker thoroughly enjoyed and praised the game. Then, he summed up Tottenham Hotspur’s performance using just five words: “That is so bloody Spursy.”

TBR View:

Tottenham deserve a lot of credit for the way they came back yesterday.

Nobody gave them a chance at 3-0 down – even the most positive Spurs fan would’ve started to have flashbacks of what happened at Newcastle United exactly a week ago.

Kane’s goal before the break gave them some belief, and whatever Mason said at half-time worked for the second game running as Spurs pulled it back to 3-3.

What happened after that, as Lineker said, was just so Spursy, and fans have every right to be disappointed.

