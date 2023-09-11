Gary Lineker shares the big change he’s already noticed about Harry Kane after he left Tottenham

Gary Lineker says he’s noticed a big change in Harry Kane’s game after the striker left Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Lineker has been speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and feels Kane is playing higher up the pitch under Thomas Tuchel.

Kane completed a move to Bayern Munich back in August, just a day before Ange Postecoglou kicked off his Spurs tenure with a 2-2 at Brentford.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham have faired well without their all-time top goalscorer so far, with Postecoglou delivering three wins from his opening four Premier League games.

The Aussie boss currently has Spurs sitting second in the table and Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick at Burnley last weekend while leading the line.

Kane has also enjoyed a positive start to life in Munich having netted three times in as many Bundesliga appearances.

And Lineker has already noticed a change in Kane’s game after his switch to Bayern.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Lineker on Kane

Speaking on the Rest Is Football, Lineker feels Kane is operating further up the pitch for the Bundesliga giants.

“It will be interesting to see if on Tuesday what kind of outfit Gareth Southgate puts out and whether Harry Kane plays,” Lineker said. “Because Harry Kane for Bayern Munich, I watched, the entirety of the last two games and he plays really, really high as a number nine.

“We saw it at Spurs, and it’s one of the strengths of his game, we saw it against Ukraine, where he goes very deep, but he didn’t do that.

“I was wondering whether Tuchel has said to him ‘I don’t want you dropping deep, I want you staying up’.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Of course, Kane dropped deep for Spurs regularly in an attempt to provide some much-needed creativity under the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The 30-year-old produced a brilliant assist on Saturday as he set up Kyle Walker for England’s equaliser against Ukraine.

But it’s interesting to hear that he’s been staying further up the pitch under Tuchel at Bayern.

Kane established himself as one of the best creators in the Premier League during his time at Spurs and his passing was a huge weapon for his former club.

Yet, there is less of a need for him to drop deep at Bayern given the fact they dominate the ball for the majority of their games in the Bundesliga.