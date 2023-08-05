Gary Lineker says Tottenham have made a truly ‘exceptional’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur signed James Maddison this summer transfer window and pundit Gary Lineker gave his opinions on the move.

It is a big summer for Tottenham. They didn’t qualify for Europe last season and are now trying to rebuild a new squad with new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison is one of the signings who has given Spurs fans some excitement. He is a proper attacking midfielder, something the club haven’t had in a while, and will perfectly suit Postecoglou’s progressive style.

With the 26 year-old signing from relegated Leicester City for a reported £40million, Spurs have put a lot of faith in trusting the player to help them battle near the top again.

What Gary Lineker had to say about Spurs signing Maddison

Lineker, who played for Spurs, isn’t overly optimistic about their season, especially with the future of Harry Kane in doubt. Despite this, he was very happy with the signing of James Maddison.

Speaking about the attacking midfielder, he told PA, via BBC: “They have made an exceptional signing in James Maddison.

“He is a better player than a lot of people think, I think he is absolutely top class. That is a good addition but they are a long, long way short.”

It is no shock to see him pleased with the club signing Maddison. The style of football under recent managers has been dull.

Despite Kane scoring 30 Premier League goals last season, the club have lacked a goalscoring midfielder. Maddison is the perfect signing to solve this.

In the Premier League last season, Maddison was one of few shining lights in the Leicester team. He showed his qualities as he managed 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League.

If he can continue this form at Spurs, then they are in for a good campaign as he will create a lot more chances for the world class attackers currently at the club.