Gary Lineker says £25m Tottenham player really caught his eye vs Arsenal

Although others took the majority of the headlines, Gary Lineker thought Yves Bissouma was so good for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Lineker was speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast and said Bissouma improved as the game went on.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Lineker said: “I’ll tell you who else caught my eye in the game, two players for Tottenham.

“One of them didn’t really get much of a look in under Conte.

“Bissouma, who we all thought was terrific when at Brighton.

“I thought early in the game he gave it away a couple of times, but after that he was all over them.”

Of course, Bissouma has been one of the most improved players under Ange Postecoglou this season.

As Lineker mentioned, Bissouma barely got a game under previous boss Antonio Conte whilst he was at Tottenham.

But those fans who saw the Mali international at Brighton won’t be at all surprised by these levels.

£25m Bissouma has all the ability to be a top Premier League midfielder and he’s now proving it.

Lineker says Tottenham’s Bissouma was all over Arsenal yesterday

Of course, even though Spurs’ midfield is exciting right now, fans will be anticipating the return of Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan is getting closer to fitness by the day and should prove an incredible partner for Bissouma.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

That’s not to say Pape Matar Sarr isn’t doing a brilliant job, but Bentancur would demand a start in any team.

As Lineker suggests, there’s so much to be optimistic about at Tottenham right now, and Bissouma is just the start.

Ange Postecoglou has only had one window to transform his Tottenham squad, and there’s plenty to come.

Once this Spurs team is entirely in his image it could be an incredibly hard team to beat – as it’s already proving.

Tottenham have a ton of momentum right now, and that was far from halted at the Emirates Stadium.