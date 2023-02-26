Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter as Manchester United beat Newcastle at Wembley











Newcastle United couldn’t quite do it for their fans as they lost to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley today.

The Toon Army came in their droves but in the end, their team lacked the required quality to get over the line.

Goals from Casemiro and a deflected effort from Marcus Rashford sealed the deal for the Red Devils. For Newcastle, the long long wait for a trophy goes on.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Eddie Howe, though, will be proud of his team getting this far. And while on the day they didn’t have enough, Howe will be hoping this is a catalyst to success at Newcastle.

Of course, there was plenty of reaction to the game and Gary Lineker was among those to offer his thoughts on Twitter after the game.

Newcastle fans will be proud of their team and will no doubt enjoy a fine night out in London regardless of the result.

At the end of the day, Manchester United took the big moments in the game and that’s what wins trophies. That’s the lesson Howe and his side will take from today if anything.

TBR’s View: Newcastle will come again under Howe

There was enough about this Newcastle performance today to suggest that the team will come again in the near future.

Newcastle didn’t simply lie down and be beaten with ease. On another day, Casemiro might just be offside and Rashford doesn’t get the deflection over Loris Karius.

The Magpies didn’t create enough proper chances and that’s something Howe will want to address. They lacked a killer instinct and that needs to be sorted if they’re to start winning things.

Rest assured, though, Newcastle will come again and this is just the start for them under the ownership of PIF.