Gary Lineker offers prediction about James Maddison after Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur have snapped up James Maddison and Gary Lineker seems to absolutely love the move.

Tottenham needed to add creativity under new boss Ange Postecoglou and they have certainly managed that.

Spurs have struck a deal to sign midfielder Maddison this week, landing him from relegated Leicester City.

Tottenham are paying £40million to bring Maddison down to North London, a price tag which looks very reasonable given his record in the Premier League.

43 goals and 34 assists in 163 Premier League it’s the kind of attacking threat Tottenham need to play Postecoglou’s way.

The 26-year-old still has plenty of quality football ahead of him and Spurs fans seem pretty excited about his arrival.

One man who you would expect to have mixed feelings about this move is Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day host Lineker was born in Leicester, started his career with the Foxes and still supports the club.

Lineker did though play for Tottenham as well, meaning he has a place in his heart for both of them – and he has now offered his thoughts on Maddison’s move.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gary Lineker reacts to James Maddison transfer

Lineker has taken to Twitter to state that Maddison has been simply ‘brilliant’ for Leicester during his five years at the club.

Leicester’s deal to sign Maddison from Norwich City proved to be a masterstroke and Lineker has loved watching him play.

Lineker then added a prediction, stating that Maddison will be ‘great’ for Tottenham having secured his move.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Design Museum

Lineker thanked Maddison for his service with Leicester but is seemingly excited to see how he plays for Spurs.

The former England hitman may be predicting major success because of Maddison’s suitability for Postecoglou, or may just think that he can shine wherever.

Either way, Tottenham appear to have secured a top signing and many will feel the same way about Maddison as Lineker does.