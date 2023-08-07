Gary Lineker has now predicted who he thinks will win the Premier League title between Arsenal and Manchester City this season.

The Match of the Day host was speaking on the This is Football Podcast ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Fans got their first glimpse of last season’s top two English sides in the Community Shield yesterday.

After a tense first-half, Man City took the lead through young star Cole Palmer with an extraordinary finish.

Arsenal equalised in the final seconds of the game thanks to a heavily deflected Leandro Trossard effort, but they won’t care about the nature of the goal.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side came out on top from 12 yards, with Fabio Vieira converting the all-important spot-kick.

Lineker has now delivered his prediction as to who he thinks will come out on top between Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

He’s made a call that some may find surprising after last season’s performances.

Lineker predicts Premier League winner between Arsenal and Man City

Asked who will be lifting the Premier League trophy in May, Lineker said: “I’m going to go with Arsenal actually.

“A couple of important signings, and I think Rice could make a real difference, I think they were unlucky a little bit at the end, losing [William] Saliba was huge for them.

“It’s hard to go against Man City and I haven’t done for two or three years but I just think Arsenal are going in the right direction. Could be wrong, it’s a bit of a gamble!”

It’s hard to argue with Lineker that Arsenal may have recruited better than Man City in the transfer window so far.

Declan Rice has immense quality, while Jurrien Timber looked defensively solid yesterday.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Kai Havertz was played as a centre-forward yesterday and although he couldn’t convert two great chances, will likely be more effective in a deeper role.

Man City, on the other hand, have lost several key players, although Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol will be brilliant additions.

Arsenal mounted a title challenge last season because they started the season so well.

A similar beginning to the campaign is needed at the Emirates to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.

They’ve already got a small psychological advantage after coming out on top at Wembley yesterday.