Gary Lineker reacts to Bukayo Saka performance after Arsenal hammer Crystal Palace











Bukayo Saka was in fine form for Arsenal today as the Gunners hammered Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

Saka helped himself to two goals and an assist as he continued his remarkable form this season to keep the Gunners’ charge to Premier League glory firmly on track.

For Saka, it’s been a season that’s simply never slowed down. And since the World Cup, where he impressed so much, he seems to have found another gear in an Arsenal shirt.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And watching on from afar, Gary Lineker believes that if the vote was taken right now, then Saka would be getting his for the player of the year this season.

Taking to Twitter, the BBC presenter insisted that Saka is ‘irrepressible’ and right now, he’d be his pick.

Saka is among a number of players this season to be having mega seasons. His teammate Martin Odegaard is also in fine form, while Gabriel Martinelli will surely be in the young player conversation.

Of course, Erling Haaland will be getting a lot of votes as well. But Saka is running him close and it would be no surprise if he took the gong in the end.

TBR’s View: Saka can win player of the year after Lineker claim

It’s hard for people not to vote for Erling Haaland but Bukayo Saka is giving people food for thought.

Saka has been nothing short of superb for Arsenal. And today, it was almost like he was giving a crowning performance before the international break happens.

Lineker’s praise for Saka is bang on as well. He is one of the best in the league and Arsenal would be nowhere near the side they are without him.

Saka can win the POTY. And if he does beat Haaland to it, there can be few complaints really.