Gary Lineker has just reacted on Twitter after Tottenham accept Bayern’s bid for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the talk of the footballing world this morning after Bayern Munich’s bid to sign the England captain was accepted.

Indeed, there has been an unbelievable amount of coverage of this Kane story over the past few hours, and now, Gary Lineker has weighed in on the story.

The Match of the Day host always has an intriguing and insightful view on football’s biggest stories, and this one is no different.

Lineker believes that this bid would not have been accepted if Kane didn’t want this move, and, in all honesty, we agree.

At the end of the day, Tottenham would be keeping Kane if he wanted to stay, but sadly, it looks as though the striker has his heart set on winning trophies elsewhere.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Spurs fans will be in mourning after hearing this news, but, as Lineker says, Alan Shearer will likely be buzzing as his Premier League goalscoring record lives to fight another day.

As we all know, Kane is breathing down Shearer’s neck in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts as he closes in on that landmark 260th goal.

However, with a move to the Bundesliga beckoning, Shearer’s record could now stand the test of time.

Of course, that could all change in a few years’ time if a certain Erling Haaland continues at his current pace, but it looks as though Kane’s long-term pursuit of this record may soon be over.

Shearer will be a smug as ever if Kane ultimately makes this move, but Lineker will likely be less than impressed if Kane leaves Tottenham – a club he has a real soft spot for after a successful playing career with Spurs.

Of course, this isn’t a done deal yet, but as Lineker says, no bid would be accepted if Kane didn’t want the move, and we are now closer than ever to seeing Kane officially departing Tottenham.

We may well be entering the final days of Harry Kane’s Tottenham career.