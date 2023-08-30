Gary Lineker claims there’s a new chant Tottenham’s home fans must start singing now

Gary Lineker has urged Tottenham Hotspur’s home fans to sing a new Ange Postecoglou chant at their next game.

Lineker was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and discussed a recent chant that has emerged amongst the Tottenham faithful.

Postecoglou has got off to a flyer in the Premier League with Spurs, despite their disappointing League Cup exit at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

The Aussie boss has guided them to wins over Bournemouth and Manchester United after settling for a draw at Brentford on the opening day of the season.

And after a positive start to life in North London, Tottenham fans have created a chant about their new boss to the tune of ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The former Take That star has even uploaded a video of himself on social media singing the lyrics ‘I’m loving Big Ange instead’.

Now, Gary Lineker has urged Tottenham fans to learn the lyrics to the new chant and sing it at their next home game.

Lineker urges Tottenham fans to sing new Postecoglou chant

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker admitted he’s a huge fan of the new Postecoglou chant.

“It’s great,” Lineker said. “Tottenham fans, you have got to sing that in the stadium.

“You have got to learn those words and sing that in the stadium.”

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

As football chants go, the Postecoglou ‘Angels’ chant is a stroke of genius.

It mentions former managers such as Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and even Christian Gross.

The chant is centred around Postecoglou bringing attacking football back to Tottenham and it will be intriguing to see if this one catches on.

It’s certainly gained plenty of attention on social media and it wouldn’t be surprising to hear it ringing around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon.