Gary Lineker blown away by £40m Newcastle player’s display vs Liverpool

Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon after his display against Liverpool today.

Gordon got Newcastle off to a flyer as he made the most of a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 25th minute.

The 22-year-old raced through on goal and produced a composed finish to beat Alisson Becker.

Just three minutes later, Liverpool were reduced to 10 men after Virgil van Dijk denied Alexander Isak a goalscoring opportunity.

But it was Gordon who stole the show before being replaced by Harvey Barnes in the 77th minute and he impressed Gary Lineker with his display.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Lineker blown away by Gordon

Lineker took to X during today’s game and praised Newcastle’s recruitment over the past few transfer windows.

He wrote: “They have a few quid these days, of course, but Newcastle’s recruitment has been excellent.

“Anthony Gordon being the latest example. He’s been exceptional again today.”

Gordon put in a brilliant display today and caused Alexander-Arnold real problems down the left-hand side.

Trent was fortunate to have still been on the pitch after five minutes as he took Gordon out and prevented a Newcastle counter-attack after picking up a yellow card just moments before.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle will be disappointed to have not picked up all three points today after playing with an extra man for over an hour.

The Magpies were made to rue their missed chances as Darwin Nunez bagged a late brace to secure a shock win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of positives for Howe to take from the game and the £40 million signing Gordon was certainly one of them.